- TMT weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- New technologies
- What does the future hold for AI and IP—the UK government responds to key consultation
- DCMS publishes new paper on future regulation of artificial intelligence
- Government and drone sector collaborate to advance use of commercial drones
- DfT updates Highway Code
- Internet
- Government confirms removal of Online Safety Bill from parliamentary agenda and tables motion of confidence
- Tougher UK online safety rules proposed for small but high-risk websites
- Responses to consultation on reporting rules for digital platforms published
- Ofcom and CMA publish joint statement with their views on online safety and competition in digital markets interactions
- Council of the EU gives final approval on Digital Markets Act
- MEPs reach informal agreement with Council on legislation for digital roadmap
- Council of the EU agrees mandate on GPSR proposal
- Media
- Passing off, rights to names in musical groups (AWEL v Clark)
- Telecommunications
- DCMS publishes response to consultation on removing public ownership of Channel 4
- Ofcom launches consultation on licence fees for 10 GHz, 28 GHz and 32 GHz spectrum
- Reputation management
- MoJ announces new measures to protect free speech and journalists’ rights
- Data protection
- Data Protection and Digital Information Bill introduced to House of Commons
- ICO publishes and seeks views on draft ICO25 plan
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—20 July 2022
- Ofcom calls for evidence on TV advertising on public service channels
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
