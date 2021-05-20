- TMT weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- CMA and ICO publish joint statement on relationship between competition and data protection
- ICO welcomes laying of Data Sharing Code of Practice before Parliament
- Facebook loses bid to halt Irish probe into EU-US data flows after Schrems II ruling
- Internet
- UK publishes Online Safety Bill—a new era in digital regulation
- DCMS publishes call for views on supply chain cyber security
- European Commission launches consultation on EU digital principles
- New technologies
- Government publishes guidance on automated decision-making for public sector
- Surge in IoT during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic helps pave the way for new IoT laws
- Specifically ignoring efficiencies in AI—patenting core AI and other mathematical methods based on technical implementation
- Media
- MEPs adopt report on tackling illegal broadcasting of live sporting events
- BPI announces anti-piracy measures following roundtable talks
- Reputation management
- Assessing damages where an offer of amends is made (Gale v Scannella)
- Telecommunications
- Consultation launched on extending range of licence-exempt mobile repeaters
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- FSB Technology (UK) faces regulatory action for third-party website failures
- ASA rulings—19 May 2021
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
