- TMT weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Media
- Amendments to pleadings allowed in breach of music recording agreement application (Hebden v Domino Recording Company)
- Commission increases funding for cultural and creative sector by €100m for 2022
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- Direct marketing rules applicable to inbox advertising (StWL v eprimo)
- CMA commences review of environmental claims made in fashion retail sector
- HMT announces government plans to strengthen rules on misleading cryptoasset promotions
- ASA rulings—19 January 2022
- Data protection
- DCMS launches a consultation on new laws to improve cyber resilience
- DCMS publishes 2022 cyber security incentives and regulation review
- EDPB announces outcome of January 2022 plenary
- Austrian DPA decides use of Google Analytics violates EU GDPR
- New technologies
- UK GDPR—proposed reform concerning AI likely to be watered down, official says
- DCMS publishes analysis of AI activity in UK businesses
- Internet
- Tech platforms face new UK Parliament push to toughen online safety law
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
