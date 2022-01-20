LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / TMT / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • TMT weekly highlights—20 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Media
  • Amendments to pleadings allowed in breach of music recording agreement application (Hebden v Domino Recording Company)
  • Commission increases funding for cultural and creative sector by €100m for 2022
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • Direct marketing rules applicable to inbox advertising (StWL v eprimo)
  • CMA commences review of environmental claims made in fashion retail sector
  • HMT announces government plans to strengthen rules on misleading cryptoasset promotions
  • ASA rulings—19 January 2022
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of