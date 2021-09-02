- TMT weekly highlights—2 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- UK plans for data protection law reform, new adequacy partnerships and new Information Commissioner
- The draft UK SCCs for international transfers
- Comment—tech platforms jump to beef up children’s data protection before UK gives them a push
- Media
- DCMS launches consultation on protecting UK users of video-on-demand services
- Publishers Association contends copyright changes putting UK publishing at risk
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 433
More...
- Internet
- Online Safety Bill—Parliament and DCMS proceed with separate scrutiny and inquiry into the draft online safety law
- New technologies
- DfT publishes deliberative research on future of transport
- RHC publishes new report on future regulation of technological innovations
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—1 September 2021
- LexTalk®TMT: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.