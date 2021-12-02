- TMT weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ‘Inbox advertising’ constitutes direct marketing and requires prior consent under the ePrivacy Directive
- ASA to introduce stricter rules for cosmetic intervention adverts
- ASA investigating crypto-asset ads as ‘red alert’ priority issue
- ASA rulings—1 December 2021
- New technologies
- Law Commission concludes that the law of England and Wales can accommodate smart legal contracts
- SMMT guides published on improving clarity for marketing automated vehicles
- Data protection
- Provisional agreement reached on Data Governance Act
- Commissioner’s Opinion on novel adtech published
- Telecommunications
- BEREC to focus on rolling out 5G across the EU
- Ofcom publishes review on impact of end-of-contract notification rule change
- Ofcom closes investigation into BT
- Internet
- Council agrees to proposal on enhancing competition within digital sphere
- Media
- Creative and cultural sectors joint letter raises Digital Services Act concerns
- Ofcom green-lights BBC Three to return as TV channel

