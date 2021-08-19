- TMT weekly highlights—19 August 2021
- Data protection
- UK spy agencies found to have unlawfully collected personal data (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs)
- ICO seeks views on draft IDTA and guidance which replaces SCCs
- Media
- CMA proposes stricter rules for reselling tickets on online platforms
- DCMS responds to Select Committee’s report on the future of UK music festivals
- Fintech
- Virus, regulatory initiatives spark US$24.5bn UK fintech boom
- Advertising, marking and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—18 August 2021
Welcome to this week's edition of TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
