- TMT weekly highlights—18 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Internet
- Communication to the public—imposing technological measures to restrict linking (VG Bild-Kunst)
- BEREC releases opinion on DMA scope and approach
- Council of the European Union adopts Digital Europe Programme
- Agreement on Connecting Europe Facility proposal embraced by European Commission
- European Parliament publishes press release on effects of geo-blocking rules
- MEPs vote for increased cooperation in digital trading taxation
- Provisional agreement on second version of Connecting Europe Facility reached
- Scottish Government outlines Digital Strategy
- Registering and renewing .eu domain names—post-Brexit transition guidance from DCMS
- Telecommunications
- BEREC publishes opinion on Broadband Cost Reduction Directive revision
- BEREC launch consultation on third-party mobile phone charges
- BEREC launches public consultation on Draft Report on OTT services
- Senedd Committee publishes report on devolution of broadcasting in Wales
- 700 MHz and 3.6–3.8 GHz radio bands to be sold by auction
- New technologies
- ICO launches consultation on AI and data protection risk management tool
- UK government to publish new AI strategy
- MEPs call for regulation of AI technologies to promote equality and diversity
- Data protection
- Court of Justice of the European Union limits conditions for retention of electronic communications in criminal investigations (H.K. v Prokuratuur)
- EDPB gives feedback on European Cybersecurity Certification Scheme for Cloud Services
- EDPB publishes Guidelines 02/2021 on Virtual Voice Assistants for public consultation
- EDPB publishes updated guidelines on connected vehicles and mobility related applications
- Reputation management
- High Court awards £100,000 in damages to former CEO of the Football Association in defamation and harassment claim (Glenn v Kline)
- Fintech
- The Kalifa Review of UK fintech report
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—17 March 2021
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
