- TMT weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- Appeal dismissed by Upper Tribunal for skipping PECR and bundling kangaroos in political newsletters (Leave.EU Group and Eldon Insurance Services v ICO)
- Comment—Expect sparks as EU governments, lawmakers gird for battle on ePrivacy regulation
- DCMS publishes plans to help build trust in use of digital identities
- Information technology
- Authorship and ownership of works in the course of employment (Penhallurick v MD5)
- IP rights in XML formats and schemas and guidance on awarding additional damages (Software Solutions v 365 Health and Wellbeing)
- New technologies
- Consultation launched on Digital Dispute Resolution Rules
- ENISA shares cybersecurity challenges for AI driving autonomous vehicles
- The Fair Standards Alliance stresses ‘divergent views’ in EU patent-policy expert report
- Media
- Senior executives in music industry to face questions from MPs
- European Parliament calls for regulation on social media platforms
- Google announces the launch of Google News Showcase in the UK
- Complaint filed against TikTok for several alleged breaches of consumer law
- Internet
- Report published into how to bolster UK competition and consumer laws
- EURid publishes update on Brexit-related domain names
- Telecommunications
- Ofcom consults on video relay services for emergency calls
- Ofcom fines O2 £10.5m for overcharging customers
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA’s third monitoring sweeps finds decrease in age-restricted ads
- ASA rulings—17 February 2021
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
