- TMT weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Telecommunications
- Should Electronic Communications Code Agreements contain safety and oversight measures? (On Tower UK Ltd v AP Wireless (II) UK Ltd)
- PSA publishes review of phone-paid services market in 2021–22
- New technologies
- The Law Commission digital assets consultation—a proposal for property rights reform
- Fintech
- Fintech faces new compliance and enforcement challenges
- Reputation management
- Google and DeepMind UK claimant lays out arguments in tough class-action environment
- Media
- Ofcom research into impact of streaming on TV generation gap published
- Databases
- TheCityUK highlights risks of global data regulation fragmentation
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—17 August 2022
- Updated Practice Note
- Trackers
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
