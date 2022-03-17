- TMT weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Reputation management
- Applications for default judgment and an injunction granted in defamation and harassment claim (Rafique v Acorn)
- Data protection
- DCMS publishes response to consultation on digital identities and attributes
- Commission opens feedback period on Data Act proposal
- EDPB announces outcome of March 2022 plenary
- Internet
- Cyberflashing to become a criminal offence under the Online Safety Bill
- Ukraine conflict—EU Ministers adopt cybersecurity and misinformation declarations
- Parliament sets up committee on foreign interference including disinformation
- BEUC criticises DSA safety check exemptions for small online traders
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- CMA to investigate Google and Meta over online advertising
- European Commission opens antitrust investigation into Google and Meta Agreement
- ASA rulings—16 March 2022
- Fintech
- European Parliament publishes agreement to proposed EU MiCA Regulation
- First third party debt order granted by the English High Court in relation to cryptocurrency
- Telecommunications
- Ofcom launches consultation on proposals to improve restricted services
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
