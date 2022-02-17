LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Reputation management
  • Supreme Court confirms reasonable expectation of privacy during criminal investigations (Bloomberg LP v ZXC)
  • Data protection
  • CMA secures Privacy Sandbox commitments from Google
  • First co-ordinated enforcement action on use of cloud services in EEA starts
  • EDPS recommends EU bans development and deployment of modern spyware
  • CNIL finds personal data transfers to US via Google Analytics illegal
  • Transparency and Consent Framework changes ahead (APD v IAB)
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

