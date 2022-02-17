- TMT weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Reputation management
- Supreme Court confirms reasonable expectation of privacy during criminal investigations (Bloomberg LP v ZXC)
- Data protection
- CMA secures Privacy Sandbox commitments from Google
- First co-ordinated enforcement action on use of cloud services in EEA starts
- EDPS recommends EU bans development and deployment of modern spyware
- CNIL finds personal data transfers to US via Google Analytics illegal
- Transparency and Consent Framework changes ahead (APD v IAB)
- The forthcoming Data Act—a sneak peek
- New technologies
- EASA publishes new procedures and guidance for EU Drone Regulation
- BEIS seeks views on UK Advanced Materials
- BEIS seeks views on future UK Quantum Strategy
- Media
- Post-implementation review on CDPA 1988, s 72 published
- Telecommunications
- Documents published to support Code 15 standards and requirements
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—16 February 2022
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
