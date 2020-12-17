Sign-in Help
Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Published on: 17 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Internet
  • European Commission proposes landmark changes to legal framework for digital services in EU
  • Tech platforms will see close scrutiny under plans to make UK ‘safest in the world’ to go online
  • DCMS publishes response to Online Harms White Paper
  • Commission welcomes EU bodies’ agreement on counter-terrorism regulation
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Council calls for EU to counter ‘hybrid’ threats
  • Holders of.eu domain names—new Brexit transition guidance from EURid
  • ITC consultation opened on digital trade
This week's edition of TMT weekly highlights includes: the publication of the European Commission's proposed new rules for digital platforms as part of its Digital Services Act package comprising the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act, the publication of a new strict online harms regime as part of the government's response to the Online Harms White Paper and the launch of a consultation by Ofcom in which it is seeking views on its published plan of work for 2021–2022.

