TMT weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Article summary

This week’s edition of TMT weekly highlights includes: the publication of the European Commission’s proposed new rules for digital platforms as part of its Digital Services Act package comprising the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act, the publication of a new strict online harms regime as part of the government’s response to the Online Harms White Paper and the launch of a consultation by Ofcom in which it is seeking views on its published plan of work for 2021–2022. or to read the full analysis.