- TMT weekly highlights—17 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Internet
- European Commission proposes landmark changes to legal framework for digital services in EU
- Tech platforms will see close scrutiny under plans to make UK ‘safest in the world’ to go online
- DCMS publishes response to Online Harms White Paper
- Commission welcomes EU bodies’ agreement on counter-terrorism regulation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Council calls for EU to counter ‘hybrid’ threats
- Holders of.eu domain names—new Brexit transition guidance from EURid
- ITC consultation opened on digital trade
- Media
- Ofcom launches consultation on plan of work for 2021–2022
- Pact updates TV production industry coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance
- Telecommunications
- High-level priorities set by the BEREC Work Programme
- BEREC issues guidelines regarding consistent application of Article 61(3) EECC
- BEREC publishes guide on BEREC 5G Radar and 5G Radar
- BEREC publishes new guidelines for consistent NRA assessment
- BEREC seeks views on draft guidelines for geographical surveys
- BEREC releases new termination rates at European level
- PSA announces all phone-paid service providers must comply with Code of Practice
- PSA consults on draft business plan and budget for 2021–2022
- Scottish Government announces £384m R100 lot contract has been signed
- BT fined £6.3m for breaking rules on Northern Ireland public sector contract
- New technologies
- Commission welcomes EU bodies’ agreement on programme for a Digital Europe
- European Parliament Committee agrees that court decisions may not be taken by AI
- ENISA publishes its report on AI Cybersecurity Challenges
- FRA publishes report on fundamental rights around AI
- EU Council reaches agreement with Parliament on space programmes
- Data protection
- Google and Amazon given hefty fines for violating French privacy law on consent for cookies
- Apple to indicate personal data usage for apps following intervention
- US companies fret EDPB guidance on transatlantic data transfers means flows must stop
- Irish DPC and EDPB announce outcome of Twitter inquiry
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA Rulings—16 December 2020
This week’s edition of TMT weekly highlights includes: the publication of the European Commission’s proposed new rules for digital platforms as part of its Digital Services Act package comprising the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act, the publication of a new strict online harms regime as part of the government’s response to the Online Harms White Paper and the launch of a consultation by Ofcom in which it is seeking views on its published plan of work for 2021–2022.
