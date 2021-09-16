- TMT weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- Consultation launched by DCMS on reforms to UK data protection and ePrivacy regime
- Details of UK privacy regime overhaul lay out likely GDPR flashpoints for EU
- Internet
- European Commission publishes ‘Path to the Digital Decade’
- New fund launched to tackle child sexual abuse online
- Media
- ISBA introduces Code of Conduct for influencer marketing
More...
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 434
- Information technology
- The relationship between contractual termination and repudiatory breach (Digital Capital Ltd v Genesis Mining Iceland)
- Telecommunications
- Ofcom releases figures on broadband and mobile network availability
- PSA releases Annual Market Review figures for 2020–21
- New technologies
- DigitalEurope publishes findings of Commission’s approach to IoT cybersecurity
- Patenting AI-devised inventions—a look at the approach being taken in the UK and globally
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—15 September 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.