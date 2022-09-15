- TMT weekly highlights—15 September 2022
- Internet
- Delayed UK online safety law will go ahead with ‘tweaks’, Truss says
- EURid updates terms and conditions, accredited registrar agreement and ADR rules
- New technologies
- Virtual goods and NFTs—IP protection of digital assets in gaming, social media and the metaverse
- A16Z releases set of free NFT licences
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- CAP and BCAP consult on guidance for telecoms ads and mid-contract price rises
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
