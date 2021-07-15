- TMT weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Reputation management
- Star strike-out—defence claims and summary judgment dismissed in latest chapter of Wagatha Christie (Vardy v Rooney)
- Slander claim gets over the serious harm threshold (Hodges v Naish)
- Internet
- AG’s opinion on the filtering obligations in Article 17 of DSM Copyright Directive (Poland v Parliament and Council)
- Commission calls for more involvement on bolstered Code of Practice on Disinformation
- Availability of .eu extended to EEA nationals
- Data protection
- EDPB publishes final version of guidelines 07/2020 on the concepts of controller and processor
- EDPB announces outcome of latest plenary
- New technologies
- CNIL calls for clarification of proposed EU regulation on harmonising AI rules
- EU expert group on AI holds first meeting
- Media
- Ofcom publishes further recommendations on making on-demand services accessible
- Commission launches diversity-forward campaign in film and media industries
- Telecommunications
- Ofcom publishes annual report and accounts for 2020–21
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—14 July 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- Contact us
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
