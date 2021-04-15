- TMT weekly highlights—15 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- EDPB announces adoption of opinions on draft UK adequacy decisions
- EDPB announces outcome of 48th plenary session
- Internet
- Exclusion clauses in online consumer contracts (Green v Betfred)
- Copyright and hyperlinking—Court of Appeal declines to depart from EU retained law (TuneIn v Warner Music)
- BEREC to hold workshop on market entry in the context of the DMA
- Media

- MEPs call on Commission for new rules to prevent illegal live sports streaming
- CMA action results in Facebook taking down fake reviews
- IFPI Global Music Report 2021 highlights sixth successive year of global growth
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 424
- Information technology
- AG Szpunar—licensee may decompile a computer program to correct errors unless restricted by licence (Top System SA v Belgium)
- Reputation management
- Court of Appeal denies journalist’s request for extensive access to court papers (Newman v Southampton City Council)
- Telecommunications
- PSA launches consultation on proposals for new code of practice
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—14 April 2021
- New technologies
- EASA publishes guidance for design verification of drones
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
