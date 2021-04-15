Sign-in Help
TMT weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Published on: 15 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EDPB announces adoption of opinions on draft UK adequacy decisions
  • EDPB announces outcome of 48th plenary session
  • Internet
  • Exclusion clauses in online consumer contracts (Green v Betfred)
  • Copyright and hyperlinking—Court of Appeal declines to depart from EU retained law (TuneIn v Warner Music)
  • BEREC to hold workshop on market entry in the context of the DMA
  • Media
Welcome to this week's edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.

