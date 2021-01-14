- TMT weekly highlights—14 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Internet
- Court of Justice confirms that taxi apps are in principle to be qualified as information society services
- Law Society responds to Law Commission proposals on communication offences
- ICANN to begin using Open Data platform to house all registry reports
- Data protection
- CMA opens formal investigation into Google’s Privacy Sandbox
- ICO updates FAQs on information rights following Brexit transition period
- Reputation management
- Reporting GMC proceedings—defamation claim dismissed (Onwude v Dyer)
- Media
- Consumer demand for digital formats sees increase during 2020
- Ofcom Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 418
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—13 January 2021
- Brexit
- Guidance on export controls—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Retained EU law—a guide for the perplexed
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- Contact us
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
