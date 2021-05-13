menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / TMT / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—13 May 2021

TMT weekly highlights—13 May 2021
Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • TMT weekly highlights—13 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Queen’s Speech 2021
  • Queen’s Speech 2021—digital, culture, media and sports
  • Internet
  • DCMS publishes draft Online Safety Bill
  • Data protection
  • European Data Protection Supervisor issues opinion on EU digital operational resilience proposal
  • LIBE calls for European Commission to amend draft UK adequacy decisions
  • Work on UK standard contractual clauses under way, ICO official says
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More