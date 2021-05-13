- TMT weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Queen’s Speech 2021
- Queen’s Speech 2021—digital, culture, media and sports
- Internet
- DCMS publishes draft Online Safety Bill
- Data protection
- European Data Protection Supervisor issues opinion on EU digital operational resilience proposal
- LIBE calls for European Commission to amend draft UK adequacy decisions
- Work on UK standard contractual clauses under way, ICO official says
- Telecommunications
- Ofcom publishes terms of reference for upcoming mobile strategy review
- Ofcom announces UK homes can get full-fibre broadband
- Information technology
- EU upgrades legislation on export controls for dual-use goods and technologies
- Reputation management
- Court dismisses libel claim against the Metropolitan Police Commissioner
- Outsourcing
- ESMA publishes official translations of its guidelines on outsourcing to cloud service providers
- New technologies
- CDEI releases blog post on the European Commission’s proposed AI regulation
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—12 May 2021
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
