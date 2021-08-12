- TMT weekly highlights—12 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- ICO seeks responses to draft IDTA and guidance which replaces SCCs
- NOYB files 422 formal EU GDPR complaints for cookie banners across Europe
- Reputation management
- Defamation—court awards £100,000 damages to vindicate claimant in Tommy Robinson case (Hijazi v Yaxley-Lennon)
- Media
- DCMS publishes policy paper on harmful content on video-sharing platforms
- CDEI publishes policy paper on AI’s role in tackling misinformation online
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA and CAP publish interim statement on gambling consultation
- ASA rulings—11 August 2021
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
