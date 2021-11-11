- TMT weekly highlights—11 November 2021
In this issue:
- Data protection
- Supreme Court delivers ‘landmark judgment’ rejecting class action data protection claim (Lloyd (Respondent) v Google LLC (Appellant))
- EU Data Act may face delay due to uncertainty over cloud services questions
- Telecommunications
- Objections to intrusive investigative works upheld in Electronic Communications Code reference (Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd v St Martins Property Investments Ltd)
- Ofcom to change ‘signal booster’ requirements to increase range available
- Ofcom announces plans to protect thousands of UK phone boxes from closure
- New technologies
- European Parliament committee draft report looks at AI regulation
- UK autonomous vehicles regulation framework slips into early 2022
- Self-driving cars among targets of UK plan for new road safety watchdog
- Internet
- DCMS publishes response to HOL report on Freedom of Expression in the Digital Age
- Brexit-related and non-compliant domain names to be revoked from 1 January 2022
- Facebook whistleblower speaks to MEPs on potential of EU Digital Services Act
- Media
- Ofcom publishes research on TV and radio aimed at minority ethnic communities
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 438
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—10 November 2021
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
