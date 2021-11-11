LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Supreme Court delivers ‘landmark judgment’ rejecting class action data protection claim (Lloyd (Respondent) v Google LLC (Appellant))
  • EU Data Act may face delay due to uncertainty over cloud services questions
  • Telecommunications
  • Objections to intrusive investigative works upheld in Electronic Communications Code reference (Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd v St Martins Property Investments Ltd)
  • Ofcom to change ‘signal booster’ requirements to increase range available
  • Ofcom announces plans to protect thousands of UK phone boxes from closure
  • New technologies
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

