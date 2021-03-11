- TMT weekly highlights—11 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Internet
- European Commission publishes visions of digital transformation by 2030
- DRCF outlines priorities of regulation across digital online services
- What implications does the EU’s proposed Digital Services Act have for the UK?
- Reputation management
- Remedies for misuse of private information and copyright infringement (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers)
- Podcast aggregators—avoiding liability for defamation
- Data protection
More...
- EDPB announces outcome of 46th Plenary session
- EDPB highlights concerns with forthcoming ePrivacy Regulation
- New technologies
- Coronavirus (COVID)—research on use of AI and technology published
- An evolution of AI case law?
- Joint outcome published on draft space regulations and insurance requirements
- Telecommunications
- BEREC to host virtual stakeholder forum to discuss Work Programme 2022
- Welsh code of practice on mobile phone network development updated
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- IAB Europe and Google to hold talks on future of digital advertising
- Identifying advertising in podcasts
- ASA rulings—10 March 2021
- Media
- First UK national action plan to protect journalists from abuse published
- Ofcom publishes guidance for providers on notifying VSP services
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 422
- Information technology
- CMA investigates Apple over terms and conditions for app developers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.