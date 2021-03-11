Sign-in Help
Home / TMT / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—11 March 2021

TMT weekly highlights—11 March 2021
Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • TMT weekly highlights—11 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Internet
  • European Commission publishes visions of digital transformation by 2030
  • DRCF outlines priorities of regulation across digital online services
  • What implications does the EU’s proposed Digital Services Act have for the UK?
  • Reputation management
  • Remedies for misuse of private information and copyright infringement (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers)
  • Podcast aggregators—avoiding liability for defamation
  • Data protection
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More