- TMT weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Telecommunications
- The position of 1954 Act occupiers under the Electronic Communications Code (Cornerstone v Ashloch)
- European Commission opens infringement procedures for telecom failings
- House of Commons Committee publishes report on UK’s 5G security risks
- Ofcom publishes update to Network and Information Systems Guidance
- Media
- Recording remote court proceedings—follow the rules or risk contempt of court (Finch, R v Surrey County Council)
- Ofcom publishes review of BBC’s television access service requirements
- Ofcom withdraws licence for CGTN to broadcast in UK
- Data protection
- UK ‘does not meet conditions’ for data adequacy, EU parliamentary committee says
- EU Member States agree on negotiating mandate for revised ePrivacy rules
- EDPS releases two Opinions on digital services and digital markets
- Comment—ePrivacy rules near agreement among EU governments after four years of deadlock
- Information technology
- Research validates efficacy of NHS COVID-19 app to stop spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Comment—EU banking cloud rules see digital and financial regulatory cultures collide
- Internet
- CMA publishes a ‘refreshed’ digital markets strategy
- IAB Europe publishes update to Third-Party Cookie guide
- New technologies
- CAA states minimum age requirement for remote pilot has changed
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—10 February 2021
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
