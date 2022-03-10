- TMT weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Internet
- DCMS proposes changes to draft Online Safety Bill to tackle scam adverts online
- Consultation on a UK online sales tax
- Council calls on Member States to prosecute illegal online hate crime and speech
- DCMS publishes responses to digital regulation call for views
- DCMS writes to Digital Regulation Co-operation Forum setting out digital regulatory priorities
- Media
- Laws being considered to rebalance playing field between platforms and publishers
- Parliament urges funding to be cut from racist media outlets
- New technologies
- Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and brand protection in the UK
- Calls for EU to ban predictive AI systems in policing and criminal justice in AI Act
- Telecommunications
- Ofcom consults on draft general policy to comply with T(S)A 2021 duties
- Information technology
- Software supplied other than on a tangible medium—recent developments in the Supreme Court
- Reputation management
- Employee’s personal emails sent using employer’s main business email account not private or confidential (Brake v Guy)
- Data protection
- TikTok claim allowed to continue, giving glimmer of hope for UK data protection mass claims
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—9 March 2022
- Ukraine crisis implications for TMT
- Council bans Sputnik and Russia Today from broadcasting in EU
- EU plans crypto assets action over fears of Russia sanctions evasion
- Parliament committee recommends EU sanctions to counter disinformation
