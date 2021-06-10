- TMT weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- Data protection
- Commission publishes new SCCs for transfers of personal data outside the EEA
- Commission publishes new SCCs for arrangements between controllers and processors in the EEA
- NOYB to launch plan to end deceptive cookie banners
- New technologies
- AI regulatory framework debated by MEPs and European Commission Vice President
- BEIS opens consultation on the future of connected and automated mobility
- European Commissions publishes roadmap for new drone strategy
- European Commission publishes preliminary report on IoT sector inquiry
- Media
- European Commission releases guidance on copyright and broadcasting Directives
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA seeks views on racial and ethnic stereotyping in advertising
- ASA rulings—9 June 2021
- Internet
- ICANN seeks public comment on Phase 2A EPDP initial report
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
