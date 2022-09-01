- TMT weekly highlights—1 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Telecommunications
- Consultation outcome for new telecoms security regulations published
- Reputation management
- It’s ‘Wright’ not to advance a deliberately false case (Wright v McCormack)
- SLAPPs—outcome to consultation published and reforms announced
- Internet
- Ofcom publishes paper discussing false information online
- Media
- The sealing of Royal Wills v principles of open justice (Executor of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (Deceased) v Guardian News and Media)
- Ofcom will review BBC’s Operating Licence
- New technologies
- Department for Transport launches review of Civil Aviation Authority
- Information technology
- Hitting the limits of jurisdiction clauses and anti-suit options when defending software and IP claims (IBM UK v LZLABS)
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—31 August 2022
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
