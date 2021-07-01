- TMT weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- European Commission adopts adequacy decisions for UK
- The Children’s Code and parental consent
- Consultation on UK SCCs for international transfers to start in July 2021, ICO official says
- Google delays third-party cookie phase out until 2023
- Internet
- DCMS publishes guidance for tech companies on improving online safety for children
- European Media stakeholders call for strengthening of Digital Services Act
- Nominet launches consultation as part of Listening Process programme
- New technologies
- European Commission launches European Partnerships to fulfil EU’s digital goals
- Council of EU agrees negotiating mandate on proposed DLT pilot regime
- EASA awards Volocopter certificate for drone operations
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- CMA launches formal probe into fake reviews at Amazon and Google
- DHSC publishes government response for HFSS consultation
- ASA rulings—30 June 2021
- Telecommunications
- DCMS launches consultation on deployment of 4G infrastructure to TNS areas
- Media
- Ofcom seeks views on review of BBC Three television channel
