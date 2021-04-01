- TMT weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Media
- Court of Appeal dismisses appeal and refuses request to depart from retained EU law in hyperlinking case (Tunein Inc v Warner Music UK)
- DCMSC launches inquiry into the social media culture and the power of influencers
- Telecommunications
- Member States agree on 5G and fibre rollout best practices Connectivity Toolbox
- Ofcom publishes its Plan of Work for 2021–2022
- PSA publishes 2021–2022 business plan and budget
- Internet
More...
- What are the impacts of the EU’s proposed Digital Markets Act?
- Rightmove prove ‘similarity’ in domain name appeal (Rightmove Group v David Lester)
- Data protection
- Ofcom announces joint plan with ICO for tackling nuisance calls
- New technologies
- Call for views on AI and IP—the UK government response
- Databases
- No infringement of database rights (DRSP Holdings Ltd v O’Connor)
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—31 March 2021
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
