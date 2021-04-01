Sign-in Help
Home / TMT / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—1 April 2021

TMT weekly highlights—1 April 2021
Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • TMT weekly highlights—1 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Media
  • Court of Appeal dismisses appeal and refuses request to depart from retained EU law in hyperlinking case (Tunein Inc v Warner Music UK)
  • DCMSC launches inquiry into the social media culture and the power of influencers
  • Telecommunications
  • Member States agree on 5G and fibre rollout best practices Connectivity Toolbox
  • Ofcom publishes its Plan of Work for 2021–2022
  • PSA publishes 2021–2022 business plan and budget
  • Internet
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More