LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / In-house Advisor / Personal development / Junior lawyer development

Legal News

Tips for lawyers starting out in their in-house career—an interview with Clare Woolley

Published on: 24 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tips for lawyers starting out in their in-house career—an interview with Clare Woolley
  • Do you have any advice for lawyers starting out in their in-house career?
  • How do you help your junior lawyers understand business risk as opposed to legal risk?

Article summary

Clare Woolley, Head of Legal at RAC, gives her tips for lawyers starting out their careers in an in-house legal department. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

1 News
11 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

1 News
11 Practice notes
View More