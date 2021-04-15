Sign-in Help
Time limits for referrals to the Upper Tribunal (Land and Estate Developments UK Ltd v Nottingham City Council)

Published on: 15 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Property Disputes analysis: Rule 12(1) of the of the Tribunal Procedure (Upper Tribunal) (Lands Chamber) Rules 2010, (the 2010 Rules) imposes a 5 pm deadline for an act that is required, either by the 2010 Rules, a practice direction or a direction of the tribunal, to be done on a particular day. In this case, the Upper Tribunal (UT) (Lands Chamber) held that 2010 Rules, r 12(1) has no application to when a notice of reference (the Notice) must be received by the UT and so the Notice was received within time. Written by Faisel Sadiq, barrister at Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

