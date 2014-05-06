Sign-in Help
Time limits and cumulative causation in personal injury cases

Published on: 06 May 2014
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Personal Injury analysis: How and when will the court consider personal injury claims, which come to trial years after the alleged negligence occurred, and when does cumulative causation apply? Alexandra Bennett, senior associate at Stewarts Law LLP considers the courts approach in Aspinall v Secretary of State for Health. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

