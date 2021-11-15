TikTok to see UK child data protection claim go ahead despite Google ruling

Article summary

MLex: Video-streaming app TikTok still faces the threat of a mass data protection lawsuit despite a ruling involving Google by the UK’s highest court on 10 November 2021 that led many to believe such claims would be prevented in future. The parties had agreed to pause the case until the ruling, but the lead lawyer for the claimants, a class of children, has told MLex it will go ahead as it has key differences that make it winnable. or to read the full analysis.