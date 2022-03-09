LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Data protection / Data protection essentials

Legal News

TikTok claim allowed to continue, giving glimmer of hope for UK data protection mass claims

Published on: 09 March 2022
Published by: MLex
  • TikTok claim allowed to continue, giving glimmer of hope for UK data protection mass claims
  • Lloyd v Google

Article summary

MLex: A data protection claim against TikTok on behalf of millions of children has been allowed to continue after a High Court ruling that the claimants may have a chance of success at trial. High Court Judge Matthew Nicklin said on 8 March 2022 that Anne Longfield, the former UK Children’s Commissioner, who brought the case on behalf of the class of child users of TikTok, could serve the claim on the company's foreign entities. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More