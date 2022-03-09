TikTok claim allowed to continue, giving glimmer of hope for UK data protection mass claims

MLex: A data protection claim against TikTok on behalf of millions of children has been allowed to continue after a High Court ruling that the claimants may have a chance of success at trial. High Court Judge Matthew Nicklin said on 8 March 2022 that Anne Longfield, the former UK Children’s Commissioner, who brought the case on behalf of the class of child users of TikTok, could serve the claim on the company's foreign entities.
