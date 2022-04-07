Ticketmaster settles with contractor Inbenta in UK personal data breach case

MLex: Ticketmaster has settled a claim with Spanish chatbot provider Inbenta, relating to a personal data breach it experienced in 2018. The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) fined the ticket vendor £1.25m in 2020 for a personal data breach affecting the personal data of around 40,000 UK citizens, but Ticketmaster blamed Inbenta for the breach. The Ticketmaster’s appeal against the ICO’s decision was on hold pending the outcome of a class action lawsuit and the dispute between Ticketmaster and Inbenta, both of which have now been settled.
