Thwaite jurisdiction applicable as to a contingent liability despite clean break settlement (Kicinski v Pardi)

Family analysis: Mrs Justice Lieven allowed an appeal to vary a Rose order in circumstances where the order provided for a clean break but the wife remained exposed to a contingent liability if the husband’s uncle and aunt had decided to sue the wife’s solicitors. The decision confirms that the two requirements for invoking Thwaite jurisdiction are that there needs to have been a significant change in circumstances since the order was entered into and in addition that it must be inequitable not to vary the order. Marc Samuels, barrister at 36 Family, examines the decision and its implications.
