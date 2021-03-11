Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Financial provision / Practice and procedure

Legal News

Thwaite jurisdiction applicable as to a contingent liability despite clean break settlement (Kicinski v Pardi)

Thwaite jurisdiction applicable as to a contingent liability despite clean break settlement (Kicinski v Pardi)
Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Thwaite jurisdiction applicable as to a contingent liability despite clean break settlement (Kicinski v Pardi)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: Mrs Justice Lieven allowed an appeal to vary a Rose order in circumstances where the order provided for a clean break but the wife remained exposed to a contingent liability if the husband’s uncle and aunt had decided to sue the wife’s solicitors. The decision confirms that the two requirements for invoking Thwaite jurisdiction are that there needs to have been a significant change in circumstances since the order was entered into and in addition that it must be inequitable not to vary the order. Marc Samuels, barrister at 36 Family, examines the decision and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More