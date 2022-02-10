LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Three safe passages to avoid sanctions double binds

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Three safe passages to avoid sanctions double binds
  • Corporate values—safest passage through the sanctions double bind
  • Freedom of enterprise and two safe passages to protect it
  • Conclusion—authentic compliance operations to mitigate the risk

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: The Court of Justice recent judgment in Bank Melli v Telekom Deutschland shines light on safe passages through which businesses may navigate challenges posed by conflicting international sanctions and sanctions-blocking measures, say Thomas Grant at Cambridge University and Scott Kieff at George Washington University Law School. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

