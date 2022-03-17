LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Property / Key developments and horizon scanning / Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Property

Legal News

Three key real estate questions, two years into the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: Two years on from the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic, real estate investors are closely eyeing various questions, including how an office hybrid work model may work and where the retail sector is heading.

