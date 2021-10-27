Thought-leadership—precedent privacy information for compliance with the Children’s Code

Information Law analysis: The Data Protection Intelligence Group (the Group) recently began a series of work on the UK’s Children’s Code (the Code), which became applicable in September 2021. The protection of children’s personal data is a regulatory priority for the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). The Group has now published Precedents to serve as a starting point for organisations to adapt into privacy information for selected age groups as required by the Code. Those Precedents are available to subscribers to Lexis®PSL Information Law, TMT and Risk & Compliance.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several
Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU
Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not
The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a
0330 161 1234