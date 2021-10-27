Thought-leadership—precedent privacy information for compliance with the Children’s Code

Article summary

Information Law analysis: The Data Protection Intelligence Group (the Group) recently began a series of work on the UK’s Children’s Code (the Code), which became applicable in September 2021. The protection of children’s personal data is a regulatory priority for the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). The Group has now published Precedents to serve as a starting point for organisations to adapt into privacy information for selected age groups as required by the Code. Those Precedents are available to subscribers to Lexis®PSL Information Law, TMT and Risk & Compliance. or to read the full analysis.