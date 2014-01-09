This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—9 January 2014

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) Lending—Latvia adopted the euro, (2) updates relevant to project finance, trade finance and derivatives, (3) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency, Financial Services, Tax and Employment teams, and (4) 2013—the year in review by key industry leaders and senior lawyers on leveraged finance, construction, insolvency cases, the Loan Market Association, financial services and derivatives or to read the full analysis.