- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—9 January 2014
- Contents
- Core topics
- Specialist areas of finance
- Other relevant practice areas
- 2013—year in review
- Lending
- Smooth euro changeover in Latvia
- Project finance
- Equator Principles III mandatory from 1 January 2014
More...
- Trade finance
- A new Investment Guarantee Agency launched in East Africa
- Derivatives
- ISDA In Review—ISDA published its November/December 2013 issue
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- Potential implications of Scottish independence on the insolvency law landscape
- Financial Services
- CRD IV amended on 1 January 2014
- Tax
- FATCA
- Employment
- TUPE: BIS statement of new regulation: changes from 31 January and 6 April 2014
- 2013—year in review
- Contacts
Less...
Article summary
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) Lending—Latvia adopted the euro, (2) updates relevant to project finance, trade finance and derivatives, (3) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency, Financial Services, Tax and Employment teams, and (4) 2013—the year in review by key industry leaders and senior lawyers on leveraged finance, construction, insolvency cases, the Loan Market Association, financial services and derivatives
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.