This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—8 May 2014

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) amendments to Loan Market Association (LMA) facility agreements, (2) a case on the duty of confidentiality owed by a bank to its customer (Primary Group v Royal Bank of Scotland), (3) a reminder of basic contract principles from the High Court in Cavendish Corporate Finance v KIMS Property Company, (4) an update to HM Land Registry guidance on notices, restrictions and the protection of third party interests in the register, (5) the results from the LMA’s real estate finance survey, (6) a case on the appointment and removal of a special servicer in a CMBS transaction (US Bank Trustees v Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP)), (7) ESMA contacts the European Commission with a proposal to limit the scope of the frontloading requirement under EMIR and (8) useful information for banking and finance lawyers on the decision in Carman (liquidator of Casa Estates (UK) Ltd) v Bucci from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency team or to read the full analysis.