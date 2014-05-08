Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Banking & Finance monthly and weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—8 May 2014

This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—8 May 2014
Published on: 08 May 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—8 May 2014
  • Contents
  • Amendments to Loan Market Association facility agreements
  • Definition of 'Screen Rate'
  • Increased costs clause—footnote
  • Tribunals, Courts and Enforcement Act 2007—reminder of recent changes
  • Duty of confidentiality owed by a bank to its customer
  • High Court considers the duty of confidentiality owed by a bank to its customer in Primary Group v Royal Bank of Scotland
  • Reminder on contract principles—contractual interpretation and misrepresentation
  • High Court turns to basic contract principles in Cavendish Corporate Finance v KIMS Property Company
    • More...

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) amendments to Loan Market Association (LMA) facility agreements, (2) a case on the duty of confidentiality owed by a bank to its customer (Primary Group v Royal Bank of Scotland), (3) a reminder of basic contract principles from the High Court in Cavendish Corporate Finance v KIMS Property Company, (4) an update to HM Land Registry guidance on notices, restrictions and the protection of third party interests in the register, (5) the results from the LMA’s real estate finance survey, (6) a case on the appointment and removal of a special servicer in a CMBS transaction (US Bank Trustees v Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP)), (7) ESMA contacts the European Commission with a proposal to limit the scope of the frontloading requirement under EMIR and (8) useful information for banking and finance lawyers on the decision in Carman (liquidator of Casa Estates (UK) Ltd) v Bucci from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency team or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More