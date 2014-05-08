- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—8 May 2014
- Contents
- Amendments to Loan Market Association facility agreements
- Definition of 'Screen Rate'
- Increased costs clause—footnote
- Tribunals, Courts and Enforcement Act 2007—reminder of recent changes
- Duty of confidentiality owed by a bank to its customer
- High Court considers the duty of confidentiality owed by a bank to its customer in Primary Group v Royal Bank of Scotland
- Reminder on contract principles—contractual interpretation and misrepresentation
- High Court turns to basic contract principles in Cavendish Corporate Finance v KIMS Property Company
More...
- Security
- HM Land Registry updates guidance on notices, restrictions and the protection of third party interests in the register
- Real estate finance
- LMA's real estate finance conference and results of its real estate finance survey
- Debt capital markets
- Appointment and removal of a special servicer in a CMBS transaction—US Bank Trustees v Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP)
- Derivatives
- ESMA contacts the European Commission with a proposal to limit the scope of the frontloading requirement under EMIR
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- Court of Appeal looks at cashflow v balance sheet insolvency—Carman (liquidator of Casa Estates (UK) Ltd) v Bucci
- Contacts
Less...
Article summary
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) amendments to Loan Market Association (LMA) facility agreements, (2) a case on the duty of confidentiality owed by a bank to its customer (Primary Group v Royal Bank of Scotland), (3) a reminder of basic contract principles from the High Court in Cavendish Corporate Finance v KIMS Property Company, (4) an update to HM Land Registry guidance on notices, restrictions and the protection of third party interests in the register, (5) the results from the LMA’s real estate finance survey, (6) a case on the appointment and removal of a special servicer in a CMBS transaction (US Bank Trustees v Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP)), (7) ESMA contacts the European Commission with a proposal to limit the scope of the frontloading requirement under EMIR and (8) useful information for banking and finance lawyers on the decision in Carman (liquidator of Casa Estates (UK) Ltd) v Bucci from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency team
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.