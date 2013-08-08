Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Banking & Finance monthly and weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—8 August 2013

This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—8 August 2013
Published on: 08 August 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—8 August 2013
  • Contents
  • Lending
  • When are obligations under a loan agreement rendered impossible due to EU sanctions?
  • Security over shares
  • Appropriation under the Financial Collateral Arrangements (No 2) Regulations 2003 and relief from forfeiture
  • Challenges to security
  • Effect of amendments made to a debenture after its execution
  • Enforcement of security
  • Duties of a mortgagee
    • More...

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) cases relating to lending, security over shares, challenges to security, enforcement of security and guarantees (2) updates relevant to real estate finance, debt capital markets and derivatives (3) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency and Financial Services teams or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More