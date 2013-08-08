- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—8 August 2013
- Lending
- When are obligations under a loan agreement rendered impossible due to EU sanctions?
- Security over shares
- Appropriation under the Financial Collateral Arrangements (No 2) Regulations 2003 and relief from forfeiture
- Challenges to security
- Effect of amendments made to a debenture after its execution
- Enforcement of security
- Duties of a mortgagee
- Quasi-security—guarantees
- Guarantee conditional on the signature of all guarantors
- Real estate finance
- LMA has launched a microsite dedicated to the real estate finance sector
- Debt capital markets
- Commercial Real Estate Finance Council Europe has released watchlist criteria for European CMBS transactions
- Derivatives
- Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Over the Counter Derivatives, Central Counterparties and Trade Repositories) (No 2) Regulations 2013
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- Balance sheet test of insolvency: life after Eurosail
- Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Government seeks to simplify insolvency processes
- Corporate Rescue and Insolvency journal: Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance pick of the week
- Financial Services
- Financial Services analysis: A transatlantic super-regulator for banks
- Financial Services analysis: ISDA protocol and EMIR
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) cases relating to lending, security over shares, challenges to security, enforcement of security and guarantees (2) updates relevant to real estate finance, debt capital markets and derivatives (3) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency and Financial Services teams
