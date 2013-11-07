- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—7 November 2013
- Contents
- Lending
- LMA has published a guide to syndicated loans and leverage finance transactions
- Enforcing security
- The Court of Appeal gave consideration to the established authorities around the principle of marshalling and its extended form
- Trade finance: Export Credit Agency finance
- UKEF joins forces with Korean agencies to seize opportunities in third markets
- Derivatives
- Application to ESMA from third countries wishing to provide clearing services to clearing members or trading venues established in the European Union
More...
- Corporate
- Central registry of company beneficial ownership will be made publicly available
- Companies House launches free accounts data service
- Consultation: Enhancing the effectiveness of the Listing Regime—Feedback and further consultation on related issues
- Transparency Directive and financial reporting
- Property
- Property contracts valid where just particulars page signed
- Dispute Resolution and Arbitration
- Report: Litigation trends—the Jackson effect
- Arbitration and exclusive jurisdiction clauses
- Contacts
Less...
Article summary
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) information relating to lending and a case on enforcing security, (2) updates relevant to trade finance and derivatives and (3) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Corporate, Property, Dispute Resolution and Arbitration teams
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.