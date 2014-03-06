- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—6 March 2014
- Contents
- Lending
- Application for summary judgment on construction of loan agreement dismissed
- Security
- Parting with possession of a pledged asset is held not to invalidate the 'special interest' conferred by a pledge
- Derivatives
- Guidance: Regulating the commodity markets—a guide to the role of the FCA
- Tax
- Revenue & Customs Brief 9/2014: Tax treatment of Bitcoin and similar cryptocurrencies
- Financial Services
- European Commission adopts new standards to increase transparency over bankers' pay and risk profiles
- What to expect from CRA 3
- What to keep in mind ahead of the AIFMD implementation
- Implications of the Single Supervisory Mechanism
- Property
- Land Registry launches Property Alert Service to help fight property fraud
- Contacts
Article summary
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) dismissal of an application for summary judgment on the construction of a loan agreement, (2) a case dealing with parting with possession of a pledged asset in which it was held that handing the pledged asset over to an agent did not invalidate the ‘special interest’ conferred by a pledge, (3) guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on the Regulatory Framework for the Commodity Markets and (4) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Tax, Financial Services and Property teams
