This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—6 March 2014

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) dismissal of an application for summary judgment on the construction of a loan agreement, (2) a case dealing with parting with possession of a pledged asset in which it was held that handing the pledged asset over to an agent did not invalidate the ‘special interest’ conferred by a pledge, (3) guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on the Regulatory Framework for the Commodity Markets and (4) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Tax, Financial Services and Property teams or to read the full analysis.