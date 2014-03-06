Sign-in Help
This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—6 March 2014

This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—6 March 2014
Published on: 06 March 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lending
  • Application for summary judgment on construction of loan agreement dismissed
  • Security
  • Parting with possession of a pledged asset is held not to invalidate the 'special interest' conferred by a pledge
  • Derivatives
  • Guidance: Regulating the commodity markets—a guide to the role of the FCA
  • Tax
  • Revenue & Customs Brief 9/2014: Tax treatment of Bitcoin and similar cryptocurrencies
Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) dismissal of an application for summary judgment on the construction of a loan agreement, (2) a case dealing with parting with possession of a pledged asset in which it was held that handing the pledged asset over to an agent did not invalidate the ‘special interest’ conferred by a pledge, (3) guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on the Regulatory Framework for the Commodity Markets and (4) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Tax, Financial Services and Property teams or take a trial to read the full analysis.

