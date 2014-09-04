This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—4 September 2014

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) the UK government publishes usage and lending data on the Funding for Lending Scheme, (2) the CLLS considers secured transactions reform, (3) UK Export Finance invites partners to assist in delivering £3 billion of export credit loans, (4) LCH.Clearnet launches Term £GC to enhance the central clearing of gilt general collateral repo trades, (5) ICMA publishes new clauses for its Primary Market Handbook, (6) ESMA adds LME Clear Ltd to the list of registered CCPs, (7) the Basel Committee issues guidance for measuring counterparty credit risk and (8) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency, Financial Services and Tax teams or to read the full analysis.