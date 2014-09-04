- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—4 September 2014
- Contents
- Lending
- Usage and lending data published for Funding for Lending Scheme
- Secured transactions
- CLLS considers secured transactions reform
- Trade finance
- UK Export Finance seeks partners to deliver £3 billion of export credit loans
- Debt capital markets
- LCH.Clearnet launches Term £GC
- New clauses published by ICMA
- Derivatives
- LME Clear Ltd listed as a registered CCP
- New approach to measuring counterparty credit risk
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- Why is the UK so popular for high yield bond restructurings?
- Financial Services
- Changes to the rules relating to the distribution of contingent convertible instruments
- Tax
- Impact on the financial sector of the Finance Act 2014
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) the UK government publishes usage and lending data on the Funding for Lending Scheme, (2) the CLLS considers secured transactions reform, (3) UK Export Finance invites partners to assist in delivering £3 billion of export credit loans, (4) LCH.Clearnet launches Term £GC to enhance the central clearing of gilt general collateral repo trades, (5) ICMA publishes new clauses for its Primary Market Handbook, (6) ESMA adds LME Clear Ltd to the list of registered CCPs, (7) the Basel Committee issues guidance for measuring counterparty credit risk and (8) useful information for banking and finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency, Financial Services and Tax teams
