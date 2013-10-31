- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—31 October 2013
- Security
- Retention of title
- Islamic finance
- Islamic bond plan to bring Shari'ah finance to the City
- Real estate finance
- Is social housing being privatised? Press Release: Homes and Communities Agency publishes feedback on proposed changes to Regulatory Framework
- Debt capital markets
- Press Release: ESMA publishes updated Q&As on the Prospectus Directive
- Derivatives
- EMIR
- Dispute Resolution
- Extending the law on interim relief in performance guarantee cases (Doosan v Comercializadora de Equipos)
- Corporate Crime
- Specific properties and civil recovery
- Financial Services
- Banking Reform: ring fencing
- EBA consults on the use of the Legal Entity Identifier
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- Can a director challenge an administration appointment and was the bank estopped from taking action?
- Tax
- Are intergovernmental agreements (IGAs) and tax transparency the future of tax compliance?
- Contacts
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) a case on retention of title, (2) updates relevant to Islamic finance, real estate finance, debt capital markets and derivatives, and (3) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Dispute Resolution, Financial Services, Corporate Crime, Restructuring & Insolvency and Tax teams
