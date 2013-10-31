Sign-in Help
This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—31 October 2013

Published on: 31 October 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Contents
  • Security
  • Retention of title
  • Islamic finance
  • Islamic bond plan to bring Shari'ah finance to the City
  • Real estate finance
  • Is social housing being privatised? Press Release: Homes and Communities Agency publishes feedback on proposed changes to Regulatory Framework
  • Debt capital markets
  • Press Release: ESMA publishes updated Q&As on the Prospectus Directive
Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) a case on retention of title, (2) updates relevant to Islamic finance, real estate finance, debt capital markets and derivatives, and (3) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Dispute Resolution, Financial Services, Corporate Crime, Restructuring & Insolvency and Tax teams or take a trial to read the full analysis.

