This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—31 July 2014

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) LMA launches suite of African documents (2) case on the construction of a third party legal charge (3) AFME releases wording to allow trustee to modify securitisation documentation without direct noteholder consent (4) European Council adopts rules on central securities depositories (5) ISDA publishes bilateral form of amendment agreement for certain silver transactions (6) case concerning the calculation of a close-out payment under an ISDA based on the 'Market Quotation' method (6) HM Treasury consults on Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Banking Reform Pensions) Regulations 2014 (7) PRA consults on implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (8) useful information for banking and finance lawyers on the Takeover Panel and the introduction of an employee shareholding vehicle from the Lexis®PSL corporate team (9) useful information for banking and finance lawyers on amendments to insurance law and the suspension powers of the FCA from the LexisPSL Financial Services team
