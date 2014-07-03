- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—3 July 2014
- Contents
- LMA developments
- LMA publishes analysis on sanctions relating to Russia and Ukraine
- Glossary of terms published for secondary market
- Lending—transfer of funds
- Appeal tracker—Tidal Energy v Bank of Scotland
- Security—loan agreements and debentures
- Clarifying how loan agreements and debentures are defined
- Islamic finance
More...
- First Islamic bond issued by the UK government
- Project finance
- Export Credit Norway signs up to the Equator Principles
- Trade finance
- Government updates main features of the Direct Lending Facility
- Debt capital markets
- ICMA publishes FATCA language for the Global Master Repurchase Agreements
- Derivatives
- ISDA time limits—on defaults
- EMIR reporting advice given to Clearing Member Forms
- AIMA launches OTC derivatives clearing guidelines
- Cross border
- Implications of Scottish independence for banking and finance lawyers
- Corporate crime
- Anti-bribery and corruption in the UK and Netherlands—a comparative view
- In-house
- FATCA from an in-house perspective
- Cases relevant to finance lawyers out this week
- Contacts
Less...
Article summary
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) LMA publishes analysis on sanctions affecting Ukraine and Russia, (2) LMA publishes a glossary of terms for the secondary market, (3) update on the appeal in Tidal Energy v Bank of Scotland relating to a CHAPS transfer, (4) analysis on the definitions of loan agreements and debentures following the Fons decision, (5) UK government issues first Islamic bond, (6) Export Credit Norway signs up to Equator Principles, (7) main features of the UK Export Finance’s Direct Lending Facility updated, (8) ICMA issues FATCA wording for the Global Master Repurchase Agreements, (9) analysis on the Amendment Agreement on section 2(a)(iii) of the ISDA Master Agreement, (10) FCA announces EMIR reporting advice, (11) AIMA issues OTC derivatives clearing guidelines, (12) analysis on the potential implications of Scottish independence for banking and finance lawyers, (13) useful information for banking and finance lawyers on anti-bribery and corruption from the Lexis®PSL Corporate Crime team and FATCA from the LexisPSL In-House team
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.