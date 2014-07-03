Sign-in Help
This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—3 July 2014

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) LMA publishes analysis on sanctions affecting Ukraine and Russia, (2) LMA publishes a glossary of terms for the secondary market, (3) update on the appeal in Tidal Energy v Bank of Scotland relating to a CHAPS transfer, (4) analysis on the definitions of loan agreements and debentures following the Fons decision, (5) UK government issues first Islamic bond, (6) Export Credit Norway signs up to Equator Principles, (7) main features of the UK Export Finance’s Direct Lending Facility updated, (8) ICMA issues FATCA wording for the Global Master Repurchase Agreements, (9) analysis on the Amendment Agreement on section 2(a)(iii) of the ISDA Master Agreement, (10) FCA announces EMIR reporting advice, (11) AIMA issues OTC derivatives clearing guidelines, (12) analysis on the potential implications of Scottish independence for banking and finance lawyers, (13) useful information for banking and finance lawyers on anti-bribery and corruption from the Lexis®PSL Corporate Crime team and FATCA from the LexisPSL In-House team or take a trial to read the full analysis.

