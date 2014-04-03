- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—3 April 2014
- Contents
- Limited partnerships
- Limited partnership documents will be available from the Companies House electronic search services
- Derivatives
- The OTC Derivatives Regulators Group (ODRG) is to produce a series of reports to the G20
- European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) publishes a summary of its 2014 supervisory work plan in relation to trade repositories (TRs)
- The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) has updated its compliance calendar for OTC derivatives
- Basel Committee has published a final standard on the treatment of derivatives-related transactions in its capital adequacy framework
- Commercial
More...
- Doing business in Crimea—should you revise your contracts?
- Construction
- Net contribution clauses
- Competition
- What do you need to know about the new Competition and Markets Authority?
- Contacts
Less...
Article summary
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) limited partnership documents will be available from the Companies House electronic search services from 7 April 2014, (2) the OTC Derivatives Regulators Group will produce a series of reports to the G20 to address OTC derivatives cross-border implementation issues, (3) ESMA publishes a summary of its 2014 supervisory work plan in relation to trade repositories, (4) ISDA has updated its compliance calendar for OTC derivatives, (5) Basel Committee publishes a final standard on the treatment of derivatives-related transactions in its capital adequacy framework, (6) useful information for banking and finance lawyers on doing business in Crimea from the Lexis®PSL Commercial team, net contribution clauses from the LexisPSL Construction team and on the new Competition and Markets Authority from the LexisPSL Competition team
