This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—3 April 2014

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) limited partnership documents will be available from the Companies House electronic search services from 7 April 2014, (2) the OTC Derivatives Regulators Group will produce a series of reports to the G20 to address OTC derivatives cross-border implementation issues, (3) ESMA publishes a summary of its 2014 supervisory work plan in relation to trade repositories, (4) ISDA has updated its compliance calendar for OTC derivatives, (5) Basel Committee publishes a final standard on the treatment of derivatives-related transactions in its capital adequacy framework, (6) useful information for banking and finance lawyers on doing business in Crimea from the Lexis®PSL Commercial team, net contribution clauses from the LexisPSL Construction team and on the new Competition and Markets Authority from the LexisPSL Competition team or to read the full analysis.