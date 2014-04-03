Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Banking & Finance monthly and weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—3 April 2014

This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—3 April 2014
Published on: 03 April 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—3 April 2014
  • Contents
  • Limited partnerships
  • Limited partnership documents will be available from the Companies House electronic search services
  • Derivatives
  • The OTC Derivatives Regulators Group (ODRG) is to produce a series of reports to the G20
  • European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) publishes a summary of its 2014 supervisory work plan in relation to trade repositories (TRs)
  • The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) has updated its compliance calendar for OTC derivatives
  • Basel Committee has published a final standard on the treatment of derivatives-related transactions in its capital adequacy framework
  • Commercial
    • More...

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) limited partnership documents will be available from the Companies House electronic search services from 7 April 2014, (2) the OTC Derivatives Regulators Group will produce a series of reports to the G20 to address OTC derivatives cross-border implementation issues, (3) ESMA publishes a summary of its 2014 supervisory work plan in relation to trade repositories, (4) ISDA has updated its compliance calendar for OTC derivatives, (5) Basel Committee publishes a final standard on the treatment of derivatives-related transactions in its capital adequacy framework, (6) useful information for banking and finance lawyers on doing business in Crimea from the Lexis®PSL Commercial team, net contribution clauses from the LexisPSL Construction team and on the new Competition and Markets Authority from the LexisPSL Competition team or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More