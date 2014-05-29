Sign-in Help
This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—29 May 2014

Published on: 29 May 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) two interviews with a group of industry experts considering (i) the key issues for banking and finance practitioners to look out for in the coming year, (ii) interesting recent and forthcoming cases and (iii) likely developments in the banking and finance market over the next year, (2) Commonwealth Bank of Australia signs up to the Equator Principles, (3) the European Securities and Markets Authority publishes updated and expanded Q&As in relation to EMIR, (4) analysis on the recent report from the Banking Standards Review encouraging the creation of a Banking Standards Review Council, (5) analysis from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency team on a recent case considering the remedies available to a mortgagee under English law which considers the impact of the Unfair Terms Directive and the standing of a claimant following a bankruptcy order being made against them, (6) analysis from the LexisPSL Commercial team following a recent case which considered a loan being made in a foreign currency, and (7) the Market Tracker weekly round-up from the LexisPSL Corporate team or take a trial to read the full analysis.

