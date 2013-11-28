This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—28 November 2013

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) a recent case in relation to lending and an update in relation to the appeal process in respect of a loan, (2) updates relevant to shipping finance and debt capital markets and (3) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency and Financial Services teams
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other
Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some
Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the
IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.