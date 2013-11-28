Sign-in Help
This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—28 November 2013

Published on: 28 November 2013
  • This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—28 November 2013
  • Contents
  • Lending
  • Watford ordered to repay loans after former owner deemed to have authority to act on club's behalf
  • Appeal Tracker: Deutsche Bank v Unitech Global Ltd
  • Shipping finance
  • Appeal Tracker: Gard Marine & Energy v China National Chartering
  • Debt capital markets
  • Prospectuses: Opinion in case C-359/12 Michael Timmel v Aviso Zeta AG
  • ESMA—Technical Advice to European Commission on network of small and medium CRAs
Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) a recent case in relation to lending and an update in relation to the appeal process in respect of a loan, (2) updates relevant to shipping finance and debt capital markets and (3) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency and Financial Services teams or take a trial to read the full analysis.

