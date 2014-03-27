This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—27 March 2014

Article summary

Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) the Loan Market Association launches a microsite for developing markets, (2) the Court of Appeal rules that the definition of ‘shares’ in a legal charge included shareholder loan agreements in the case of Fons HF (in liquidation) v Pillar Securitisation, (3) the Court of Appeal confirms the meaning of ‘in a commercially reasonable manner’ in the case of Barclays Bank v Unicredit, (4) updates relevant to Project finance on green bonds and on the national infrastructure plan, (5) updates relevant to debt capital markets on triparty repo clearing and on the reduced settlement for trade in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, (6) updates relevant to derivatives on reporting of derivatives under EMIR and on further consultation on the definition of ‘derivative’ and (7) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency and Financial Services teams or to read the full analysis.