- This week's essentials for Banking & Finance—27 March 2014
- Contents
- Lending
- Loan Market Association launches a microsite for developing markets
- Security
- Court of Appeal reviews the definition of 'Shares' in a legal charge
- Quasi-security—guarantee
- Discharge of guarantee—withholding consent in a 'commercially reasonable' manner
- Project finance
- Green bonds to finance environmental projects
More...
- Policy paper: National Infrastructure Plan—finance update
- Debt capital markets
- Triparty repos—a new clearing service
- Luxembourg Stock Exchange to move to T+2 settlement cycle in October 2014
- Derivatives
- EMIR—further Q&A from ESMA on reporting of derivative transactions
- ESMA asks European Commission to clarify derivative definition under MiFID/EMIR—Commission response
- Restructuring & Insolvency
- High Court changes the playing field on mis-selling for companies in administration
- Full reasoned judgment in Lehmans waterfall case
- Financial Services
- Russian sanctions explained
- Contacts
Less...
Article summary
Updates and analysis on banking and finance law and practice. This week’s essentials include (1) the Loan Market Association launches a microsite for developing markets, (2) the Court of Appeal rules that the definition of ‘shares’ in a legal charge included shareholder loan agreements in the case of Fons HF (in liquidation) v Pillar Securitisation, (3) the Court of Appeal confirms the meaning of ‘in a commercially reasonable manner’ in the case of Barclays Bank v Unicredit, (4) updates relevant to Project finance on green bonds and on the national infrastructure plan, (5) updates relevant to debt capital markets on triparty repo clearing and on the reduced settlement for trade in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, (6) updates relevant to derivatives on reporting of derivatives under EMIR and on further consultation on the definition of ‘derivative’ and (7) useful information for Banking & Finance lawyers from the Lexis®PSL Restructuring & Insolvency and Financial Services teams
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.